Two people have been arrested after a chihuahua puppy was mauled to death by an XL bully in the street.

Armed police were called to Charles Street in Skellow, Doncaster, at 10.20am on Friday after reports the dog was out of control and attacking the puppy.

The chihuahua was taken to the vets but had to be put down.

It is thought the XL bully, which has now been seized by police, had escaped from a nearby property before the attack.

Two people, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously of control.

Ch Insp Emma Cheney said: "Over the Christmas and New Year people will be out enjoying their days off, walking their dogs.

"As an owner you are responsible for your dog’s actions, whether that be within your home or a public place.

"If your dog causes fear or harm, it will be you, the owner who is held accountable and, in some cases, put before the courts."

South Yorkshire Police urged people to keep their dogs under control during the festive period and on a lead if they become easily stressed.

