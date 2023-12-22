Police investigating the murder of a man in Sheffield have made a direct appeal to anyone with information to "do the right thing".South Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation after 67-year-old Philip McCauliffe was found dead inside a house on Ironside Walk, Gleadless, at around 1.30pm on 15 December. It is believed he was assaulted on Ironside Walk the previous day.Two men - aged 35 and 39 - and a 37-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder. They have since been bailed pending further enquiries. Det Insp Simon Cartwright said: "Today, one week on since Philip’s body was discovered, I am asking members of the community to step up and tell us what you know.

"I believe the answers we need are held within the community – if you know something, I urge you to do the right thing and pass on the information which may be the final piece of our jigsaw."He added: "I appreciate some local people may not want to speak to the police directly. There are other ways to pass on what you know, including through independent charity Crimestoppers.

"You can remain entirely anonymous and we will never know your identity. Please help us seek justice for Philip.”