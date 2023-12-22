The M62 is closed in both directions on the border of West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester following a serious collision.

Emergency services were called to the incident, between J22 for Rishworth Moor near Sowerby Bridge and J21 Sir Isaac Newton Way at Milnrow after a serious collision involving two cars.

One of the cars overturned and came to rest on its roof on the eastbound carriageway and a significant amount of debris landed on the westbound carriageway.

All emergency services attended the scene.

North West Motorway Police Group are carrying out complex investigation work. National Highways Traffic Officers and service providers are also on scene.

The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours this morning.

More to follow.