A woman has been charged with murdering her baby in a park in Leeds.

Hayley Macfarlane, aged 39, of Barnsley, is accused of killing her five-month-old daughter Evelyn in an incident in Woodhouse Moor park on Wednesday, 20 December.

Police were called at 5.44pm on Wednesday to report that a girl was in a serious condition.

Officers arrived and Evelynwas taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Ms Macfarlane has been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday.

