A woman has been charged with attempted murder after an elderly woman reportedly “ingested harmful levels of medication”, police have said.

Catriona Hawkins, 54, of Dudley Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire, was charged on Thursday and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Lincolnshire Police said.

Officers were called to a house in Dudley Road just after 8am on Tuesday after reports that a woman in her 80s and another in her 50s needed assistance.

Both women received treatment at the scene, and later in hospital, while an investigation was launched, with specialist search teams and forensically-trained staff at the property for several days, the force said.

The force said both women were known to each other and officers are not looking to speak with anyone else in connection with the incident.

