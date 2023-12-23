A woman from South Yorkshire has been remanded in custody charged with murdering her five-month-old daughter.

Police cordoned off an area of Woodhouse Moor park in Leeds after a baby, called Evelyn, was found in a serious condition. She later died in hospital.

Hayley Macfarlane of Carrington Street in Barnsley made a three-minute appearance at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday, 23 December.

The 39-year-old was visibly upset in the dock and spoke only to confirm her date of birth and home address. She was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Friday that Macfarlane had been charged with the murder of her daughter Evelyn, after an inquiry into an incident at Woodhouse Moor park.

The force said in a statement on Thursday: "A woman had contacted police at 5.44pm on Wednesday reporting a baby in a serious condition in an area of the park at the junction of Clarendon Road and Moorland Road.

"Officers attended and the five-month-old girl was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later."

In Court, Macfarlane was told that magistrates were precluded from considering bail on a charge of murder.

She will remain in custody until a video-link appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday 28 December.

