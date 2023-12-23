An eight-year-old has fully embraced the spirit of Christmas by handing out presents to children at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Sophia Agate, from Doncaster, carefully selected an eclectic mix of 100 toys, books and games to spread some festive joy.Sophia's enthusiasm to do something positive for her local community was born out of the Covid-19 pandemic when she was worried Father Christmas would not be able to travel overseas or get into the hospital to give presents.

It is not the first time Sophia has helped her local community.Last year, she collected more than 130 Christmas presents to give to families who were hit by the cost-of-living crisis and has been distributing gifts to those less fortunate for the last three years. Sophia even featured on ITV's This Morning to talk about her wish to spread Christmas cheer and support those who need it.

Sophia appeared on This Morning last Christmas. Credit: Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Sophia said: "I wanted to make sure children had some presents because I want to make people happy.

"It made me feel very happy that I could help others and make them have a nice Christmas too."Kirsty Agate, Sophia's mother, said: "I am incredibly proud of the selfless, kind little girl Sophia is.

"It's been heart-warming to see the amount of people that are so willing to help Sophia to help others."She also added that Sophia's brother has been helped by the hospital on several occasions so Sophia wanted to give something back by giving out presents. Staff at the hospital were left touched by Sophia's kindness.Helen Mee, Senior Sister on the Children's Ward, said: "Sophia's gesture is truly touching and embodies the spirit of giving that defines this season.

"We are really grateful for the joy she has brought to our young patients who might not get to spend Christmas at home with their families."

