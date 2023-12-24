Three men are in police custody after being tracked down by a police dog during a suspected burglary in South Yorkshire.

On Friday December 22 handler PC Terry Davidson and his dog PD Benson were called to reports of a burglary in progress at a property on Fretson Green in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said: "It is believed that the suspects had removed the locks from the doors to gain access."

Benson found one suspect hiding in Christmas trees in an upstairs room before finding a second in an alcove.

The police dog then found a third in the loft. Two men aged 33 and a 46-year-old man remain in police custody arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.