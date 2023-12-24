Officers are appealing for public help to find a mother-of-two who was last seen outside a bar in South Yorkshire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Katie was captured on CCTV outside Digital bar in Barnsley at 5.58am on Saturday December 23.

South Yorkshire Police said: "We believe Katie had been out in the town centre before leaving Wellington Street initially at 5.26am.

"She then attempted to return home to an address on Dodworth Road, Barnsley before walking towards the Town End roundabout at 5.43am. She was then next captured on CCTV outside Digital bar."

Twenty-five-year-old Katie has not been in touch with her family or two young children since, which the police say is extremely out of character.

CCTV image captured on Saturday morning Credit: South Yorkshire Police

She is described as around 5ft 3ins tall and blonde and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white top and jeans with black boots.

Officers are asking anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 with the incident number 907 of 23 December.

