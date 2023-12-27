Police have released CCTV footage of a woman they want to speak to after two spiders and live food were stolen from a pet shop.

Officers say the incident happened in Northallerton on 17 December.

North Yorkshire Police believe the woman could have important information that could assist the investigation.

Officers have not specified what breed the spiders are.

People who could help identify her are being asked to contact the force.

