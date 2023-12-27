The family of a 10-year-old girl who died in a crash on Boxing Day have paid tribute to the "lovable young girl."

Abbie Wilson, from Bradford, and a 66-year-old man were killed in the crash on the A166 near Garrowby Hill in East Yorkshire.

Abbie was the passenger in a Skoda while the man, who was the driver of a black Audi, died at the scene.

Abbie was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but later died from her injuries.

In a statement, her family said: “Abbie was such a lovable young girl.

She would constantly have us looking at houses she would find on the internet, describing her dream home for when she grew up."

They added: "We will miss her so much.”

Humberside Police said six other people were seriously injured in the collision.

A spokesperson for the force said it is believed the Skoda was travelling from the coast and the Audi from York. The force are appealing to anybody who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.

