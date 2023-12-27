A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident at a property in North Yorkshire.

Officers were called to Rosemary Court in Tadcaster at 7.20am on Tuesday December 26 to reports of a man with serious injuries.

A man in his twenties died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

The area around Rosemary Court has been closed to allow for investigations to be carried out into the death.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, lives in the area and has a video doorbell or people driving through the area at that time to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 12230244233.

