A murder investigation has been launched after a man died when a car crashed into a crowd of people outside a property in Sheffield.

Police were called to College Close, in Burngreave, after reports of disorder at 2.06pm on Wednesday, 27 December.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "As the call was underway, a car collided with a group of people.

"A 46-year-old man died at the scene and numerous others are injured, with one person in a serious condition in hospital. The man’s next of kin has been informed and is currently being supported by officers."

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Another man, aged 55, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Andrew Knowles said: “We are now dealing with a murder investigation and understand the distress this will cause to those directly affected and the wider community.

“We have a large cordon in the area and are conducting CCTV and house to house enquiries. We’ll be patrolling throughout the night to offer reassurance and to speak to anyone who may hold information or feel concerned.”

Reacting to the news i n a social media post, Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford said: " This is absolutely awful.

"I saw there were various rumours online on several Rother Valley forums about an incident at Meadowhall earlier today. It sounds like the incident was this one in Burngreave, not Meadowhall as some had reported."

Anyone with information should call police via 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

