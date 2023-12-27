A country pub near Huddersfield has been forced to closed after a Boxing Day fire caused significant damage to the property.

The owners of the 3 Acres pub at Emley say they are devastated after the blaze on the evening of Tuesday December 26.

On a post on Facebook, the owners said: "Nobody has been hurt, and the fire is now out thanks to the amazing crew from Huddersfield Fire Station.

"The damage is vast and we will therefore not be open until further notice.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused, and we will update you in due course."

The venue, a well-known wedding venue and restaurant, thanked the local fire brigade for their assistance.

