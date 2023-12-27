Officers are investigating after ram-raiders wearing balaclavas used a stolen forklift to steal a cash machine from a supermarket.

Police believe that a JCB vehicle was taken from a farm near the Spar in Crowland before it was used to smash into the front of the store on North Street.

Lincolnshire Police said: "It is believed that a telehandler was stolen from a nearby farm in the early hours of this morning (27 December) before it was driven to the store, on North Street, with a white flatbed van."

A spokesperson said three or four people who were "all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas" were involved.

After smashing into the shopfront, the ATM was lifted onto the flat bed van before it drove away from the scene.

Officers say two people are believed to have run away on foot before either being collected in another vehicle or had one parked nearby.

Police have since recovered the stolen telehandler but have not located the white van or the cash machine.

No arrests have been made yet.

The force is now appealing for witnesses who may have seen an "unusually laden" flatbed van or anyone who may have been driving in an unusual manner.

