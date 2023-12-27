Local residents have been asked to keep their windows and doors closed after a fire broke out at an industrial estate in Grimsby.

Humberside Fire and Rescue attended the blaze at South Humberside Industrial Estate on Wednesday December 27.

It said: "Please be mindful there is a large amount of smoke in the area and surrounding roads.

"We advise local residents to close windows and doors."

Police have closed Estate Road Two due to the incident.

Smoke can be scene billowing from the site. Credit: Gina Dean

