Roads closed as emergency services tackle fire at South Humberside Industrial Estate in Grimsby
Local residents have been asked to keep their windows and doors closed after a fire broke out at an industrial estate in Grimsby.
Humberside Fire and Rescue attended the blaze at South Humberside Industrial Estate on Wednesday December 27.
It said: "Please be mindful there is a large amount of smoke in the area and surrounding roads.
"We advise local residents to close windows and doors."
Police have closed Estate Road Two due to the incident.
