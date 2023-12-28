Police have revealed they seized 300 knives from a single property in one of a series of raids aimed at removing weapons from the streets.

The blades were found at a house in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, in October.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing and possessing offensive weapons and has been released on bail.

The seizure was among a number of raids that have led to the confiscation of 450 weapons in Gainsborough and Sudbrooke in the last three months.

In the latest operation, at a property on Wheeldon Street, Gainsborough, on 21 December, 50 weapons were seized, including flick knives, air weapons, a throwing knife and knuckle dusters.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of offensive weapons in a private place and released on conditional bail.

Officers also recovered around 100 air weapons from a property in Sudbrooke which were alleged to have been sold illegally online.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of acting as a firearms dealer without a licence and for trading in air weapons other than face-to-face. He was released on bail while enquiries continue.

