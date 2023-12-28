A police cordon is in place after an item believed to be an antique hand grenade was given to an auction house with a number of other items.

North Yorkshire Police were called on Thursday afternoon to the auctioneers at Northminster Business Park in York.

Local businesses surrounding the premises have been evacuated while the police work with the Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to safely deal with the item.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...