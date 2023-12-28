Motor Neurone Disease campaigners and former rugby league stars Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield have been awarded CBE’s in the New Year Honours list.

The former Leeds Rhinos players' friendship and campaigning has inspired people around the country to donate millions of pounds to MND charities after Burrow's diagnosis with the disease in 2019.

He has since used his battle with the disease to give a voice to all those living with MND, and was awarded an MBE in 2021 in recognition of his work for the MND community.

Sinfield was awarded an MBE in 2014 for his outstanding rugby league career and subsequently an OBE in 2021 for his work in raising awareness and funds for those impacted by MND.

Kevin Sinfield carried Rob Burrow in an iconic moment at the inaugural Leeds marathon in May after having run the course together. Credit: PA

He has run several ultra-marathon challenges in the past 3 years and the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, which combined have raised more than £15 million for MND charities.

The friends will now both receive a CBE and hope to have a joint investiture. Plans for them to receive their 2021 awards together were scuppered when Burrow was taken ill.

“When you think what we have done over the last few years, it is not about getting honours, it is about the MND community," said Sinfield.

"I feel like I’m the one getting singled out but it’s been a real team effort from everybody. I can’t do it on my own, I need everybody to do their bit and it’s been an incredible journey.”

“I certainly was not expecting the award and this has never been about any recognition, this is about raising money and awareness for the MND community and for fighting for Rob so I feel very humbled by the whole thing," he said.

"The bravery and courage that Rob and his amazing family have shown as he is fighting MND is wonderful; to open the front door and to show the world what it’s like to live with it, he’s been incredible.

"I think the whole family have shown us all what a great family look like and they’ve been so inspirational."

Rob Burrow said he was "honoured" to receive the award "on behalf of the MND community".

"It is always pleasing to have another opportunity to bang the drum for the whole community and ensure that those living with MND are remembered, especially at this time of year," he said.

Rob's wife Lindsey also completed the Leeds marathon to raise money for MND charities. Credit: PA

“I would like to thank my wonderful wife Lindsey and my entire family for their support, without which I would be unable to do the campaigning work I have done for care and research to fight this terrible disease.

“I am particularly pleased that my good friend Kevin Sinfield is also receiving a CBE," said Burrow.

"I hope Kevin and I can go to the palace together in the New Year to enjoy another special occasion together again."

