Two people who stole £75,000 from a vulnerable man over five years have pleaded guilty to offences including theft and possessing criminal property.

Graham Bradley, 57, of Woodlands Road in Hull pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing criminal property. Ann Park, 56, also of Woodlands Road in Hull, pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property and two counts of theft from another person.Bradley was further found guilty on two counts of transferring criminal property with Park also found guilty of the same offence.

Over a five-year period, Park took control of the victim’s finances, and began stealing the money for herself. before going on to share the stolen money with Bradley.

The pair will appear at Hull Crown Court for sentencing on 26 January.

Helen Shackleton from Humberside Police said: "Park and Bradley are both extremely deceptive individuals who conned a vulnerable man out of a large amount of money.“Park, especially, was in a position of trust caring for the victim and claimed the money to be a gift from the victim for her assistance but it was clear she had identified a vulnerable man who she could steal from to benefit herself, as well as Bradley."“I hope this case serves as a reminder to people that we will act against those who target vulnerable people, and ensure they are dealt with accordingly to prevent them preying on anyone else."

