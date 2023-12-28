A 63-year-old man has died two weeks after being critically injured in a hit-and-run crash.

Mohammed Sadiq, from Bradford, died from his injuries in hospital on 27 December after he was hit by a black Volkswagen Golf on Great Horton Road on 13 December.

Mr Sadiq was a pedestrian, while the driver of the car failed to stop following the collision.

A 25-year-old man was arrested after handing himself in at a local police station a short time later. He’s been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the collision or after the collision to come forward or anyone who may have dash cam footage.

