A popular Leeds leisure centre could be transformed into a "state-of-the-art" sports and wellbeing facility under new plans. Leeds City Council unveiled proposals to upgrade Fearnville Leisure Centre in Gipton. The plans include a new swimming pool and learner pool, sports hall, gym, adventure play area, community café and fitness studios. There would also be an all-weather outdoor pitch, tennis courts, skatepark and play area.

New facilities at the leisure would include a new pool, gym and community café. Credit: Leeds City Council

A wellbeing centre would also be built on part of the King George V Playing Fields, the site of the current Fearnville facility.

The council said it had made "good progress" towards funding the upgrade. Cllr Salma Arif, Leeds City Council's executive member for adult social care, public health and active lifestyles, said: "We need to give people access to high-quality sports, fitness and leisure facilities of the type planned for Fearnville."The new centre will be a significant asset for Gipton and Harehills, Killingbeck and Seacroft and the wider east Leeds area, offering increased opportunities for physical activities while also fostering a greater sense of community inclusion and engagement among those who use it."