A mother accused of murdering her baby daughter in a park in Leeds will face trial next year.

Hayley Macfarlane, of Carrington Street, Barnsley, did not enter a plea when she appeared in the dock at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday.

Wearing a green jacket and grey jumper, she confirmed her name and address during the brief hearing.

The 39-year-old is accused of murdering five-month-old Evelyn at Woodhouse Park on Wednesday, 20 December.

Police were called to the scene at 5.45pm but Evelyn died a short time later in hospital.

Macfarlane will appear back at Leeds Crown Court on January 25 for a pre trial hearing. The trial is provisionally set for two weeks from May 13.

She was remanded in custody at New Hall prison near Wakefield.

