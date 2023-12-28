The family of a man who died on Boxing Day after he was hit by a car a week earlier say he was "dearly loved".

Charles Philip Baker, who was known as Philip, was crossing the A657 in Greengates, Bradford, when he was hit by a Hyundai Ioniq at around 7.05pm on 19 December.

He died in hospital on 26 December.

In a tribute, his family said he was "dearly loved by his children, grandchildren and his brothers and sisters", adding "forever in our hearts".

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.