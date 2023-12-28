A man who died after a stabbing in North Yorkshire on Tuesday has been named as twenty-three-year-old Luke Miller from Tadcaster.

Officers were called to Rosemary Court in Tadcaster at 7.20am on Tuesday December 26 to reports of a man with serious injuries.

Paramedics and officers arrived shortly afterwards but Mr Miller died at the scene.

A post-mortem was carried out on Wednesday December 27 and gave the cause of death as a single stab wound to the chest.

Luke's family have paid tribute to him. His parents said: "There are no words that can truly describe the utter devastation that we, as a family, feel following the loss of our beloved son Luke.

"Our hearts are shattered and our world has been torn apart, but Luke will remain in our hearts forever and always."

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, has a video doorbell or people driving through the area at that time to get in touch.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder and will appear before magistrates in York on Thursday December 28.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.