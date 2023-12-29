12 months of weather - Your Calendar look back at 2023
Wow. Another year has passed and that means a whole 12 months of wetaher and weatherphotos from across the region.
Here's a quick look at our weather in 2023, with a few of your images to help tell the story. Please keep them coming in 2024 - we can't wait to see them!
Kerrie x
JANUARY
The year began on a mild note, 5-6 degrees above average, with spells of rain.
Ladybower reservoir plughole was in full working order - a complete contrast to much of the year before - where 2022 was dominated by heat and drought.
Rain, which caused minor flooding mid-month, was followed by a colder spell - initially wintry over hills and then frosty for many.
FEBRUARY
February was the UK's driest in 30 years. The second warmest for North Yorkshire and 7th Warmest for South Yorkshire.
The month ended on the 28th with a fantastic display from space - the Aurora Borealis. One of three great displays across the region this year.
MARCH
After a chilly start, March became unsettled during the second week with moist, milder air trying to push up from the south into the cold air.
Ahead of this an amber warning for snow was issued on the 9th into the 10th......
....this was locally heavy - especially for the south Pennines and Peak District - where almost all the main road links were reported as impassable for a time. Unofficial reports suggested 40cm of snow in some higher-lying Sheffield suburbs.
From mid-month it was broadly mild everywhere and ended very unsettled.
The snow melted quickly and then the rains came. For the UK it was the sixth wettest March in records back to 1836.
APRIL
Thankfully April was a quieter month, with mixed conditions and no dramas.
This was an opportunity for new signs of life to begin to unfold. We had some fabulous pictures of..
MAYMay was a month of two halves - and of course the month for Bluebells.
Very intense downpours around the coronation 4-6th brought nearly all the months rainfall for Lincolnshire in just a few days.
Despite the early rain around the coronation, many parts of the region had a dry month - with North Yorkshire recording only half the county's average.
JUNE
Flaming June lived up to its name this year. It was the warmest in records going back to 1884 and the sunniest in over 60 years. 32.2ºC - our highest daytime high this year - was recorded in Coningsby on the 25th.
JULY
July was the opposite - cold, dull and wet. A real disappointment for the start of the school holidays - typical!
And when the rain came....it came. We had several days of stormy skies and severe flooding in Scarborough.
The Joke Shop in Scarborough July 2023 - "This used to happen every 10 years. It's happening every 2-3 years now", Owner - Mike Jackson.
AUGUST
In the final month of our Met Office Storm Season - where we'd had to date no named storms - August made up for it.
Storm 'A for Antoni' brought strong winds and heavy rain on 5th August and some further flooding in parts of the region, around Whitby and Scarborough
Storm Betty arrived on the 18th into the 19th and brought further strong winds and heavy rain.
SEPTEMBER
We had a heatwave for early September - temperatures 10 degrees above our average - the warmest on record. The thermometer topped 31.6ºC for us on the 9th.
The combination of high pressure and saharan dust in the atmosphere brought fantastic sunrise and sunsets.
Cooler nights after warmer days developed 'temperature inversions' - low cloud sitting in the vales and valleys - some amazing shots.
Once more...the breakdown of this heatwave brought heavy thunderstorms.
..which included the development of the 'Daddy of all thunderstorms' - an amazing Cumulonimbus Arcus cloud.
OCTOBER
Again - a very warm spell to start...but what followed in October will be remembered as the most significant weather event in our region and indeed the UK for the whole of 2023.
On a positive note, the warm and wet weather brought plentiful seasonal fungi and a good pumpkin season in 2023.
Storm Babet arrived during 18-21st October, bringing persistent heavy rain and sustained winds - meaning big waves and impactful flooding to the region.
NOVEMBER
On the 5th we had the most widespread 'active' aurora of the year, seen as far south as Cornwall.
And we also had a number of days with settled skies - where colder, drier air produced a more vivid and bolder blue.
We also said goodbye to our Autumn season - one of the latest but most vivid in recent years.
DECEMBER
The year's weather conditions - warm and wet - brought a hearty supply of Rowan berries this year, enticing the waxwings from Russia and Canada in abundant numbers - the best display since 2016.
A windy month. Gusts to 80mph on the morning of 21st, with some damage to homes and properties and a power outage.
An almost warm run up to the 'big day' - the mildest Christmas Eve in 27 years. Sheffield reached over 15ºC (the average is about 7ºC). But in the stratosphere above the air was cold (minus 48 degrees) and a wonderful display of rare Nacreous clouds could be seen for a number of mornings and early evenings around the 21st.
And a storm to end the year - Gerrit - very windy and wet for those heading to their Christmas destination this year.
As 2024 approached....a spectacular storm over West Yorkshire with fork lightning touching the ground in Leeds and Bradford.
I wonder what the New Year will bring......I can't wait to find out.....xXx