Wow. Another year has passed and that means a whole 12 months of wetaher and weatherphotos from across the region.

Here's a quick look at our weather in 2023, with a few of your images to help tell the story. Please keep them coming in 2024 - we can't wait to see them!

JANUARY

The year began on a mild note, 5-6 degrees above average, with spells of rain.

Ladybower plughole, January 2023- Ladybower Fisheries Credit: Ladybower Fisheries

Ladybower reservoir plughole was in full working order - a complete contrast to much of the year before - where 2022 was dominated by heat and drought.

Rain, which caused minor flooding mid-month, was followed by a colder spell - initially wintry over hills and then frosty for many.

Jan 3 - Corringham, North Lincolnshire Credit: Raymond Purkiss

Frosty sunrise, Beeford, East Yorkshire Credit: John Gaskin

FEBRUARY

February was the UK's driest in 30 years. The second warmest for North Yorkshire and 7th Warmest for South Yorkshire.

Into February, the warmest in three decades. Scarborough Spa Credit: Rose Habberley

The month ended on the 28th with a fantastic display from space - the Aurora Borealis. One of three great displays across the region this year.

Aurora Borealis, late February 2023, over Malham Tarn, Yorkshire Dales Credit: John Victor

MARCH

After a chilly start, March became unsettled during the second week with moist, milder air trying to push up from the south into the cold air.

Ahead of this an amber warning for snow was issued on the 9th into the 10th......

March Snow, 10th over Beaumont Park, Huddersfield Credit: Connor Lemon

Snow cover over Beaumont Park, Huddersfield Credit: Connor Lemon

....this was locally heavy - especially for the south Pennines and Peak District - where almost all the main road links were reported as impassable for a time. Unofficial reports suggested 40cm of snow in some higher-lying Sheffield suburbs.

Over 30cm of March snow in Gleadless, Sheffield Credit: Kerry Anne Allen

March snow drifts in Coal Aston, Derbyshire Credit: Louise Turton

From mid-month it was broadly mild everywhere and ended very unsettled.

The snow melted quickly and then the rains came. For the UK it was the sixth wettest March in records back to 1836.

APRIL

Thankfully April was a quieter month, with mixed conditions and no dramas.

This was an opportunity for new signs of life to begin to unfold. We had some fabulous pictures of..

April skies over Victoria Tower, Castle Hill Credit: Sandie Nicholson

April 2023 - An abundance of blossom in York Credit: Garry Hornby

May was a month of two halves - and of course the month for Bluebells.

Bluebells in West Yorkshire, May 2023 Credit: Sue Billcliffe

Very intense downpours around the coronation 4-6th brought nearly all the months rainfall for Lincolnshire in just a few days.

May 5-6th - A soggy coronation for The King Credit: Kerrie Greenfield

Despite the early rain around the coronation, many parts of the region had a dry month - with North Yorkshire recording only half the county's average.

Dry potato fields in May 2023, Thorne, South Yorkshire Credit: Brian Callery

Dry crop fields in May 2023, East Yorkshire Credit: John Gaskin

JUNE

Flaming June lived up to its name this year. It was the warmest in records going back to 1884 and the sunniest in over 60 years. 32.2ºC - our highest daytime high this year - was recorded in Coningsby on the 25th.

Flaming June in Whitby Credit: Michaela Thorp

Flaming June, Tetney Lock, North East Lincolnshire Credit: Bruce Martin

Flaming June, Hemingby, Lincolnshire Credit: Ian Willson

JULY

July was the opposite - cold, dull and wet. A real disappointment for the start of the school holidays - typical!

Storm clouds rolling in over Hunslet, Leeds Credit: Scott Moss

And when the rain came....it came. We had several days of stormy skies and severe flooding in Scarborough.

The Joke Shop in Scarborough July 2023 - "This used to happen every 10 years. It's happening every 2-3 years now", Owner - Mike Jackson.

AUGUST

In the final month of our Met Office Storm Season - where we'd had to date no named storms - August made up for it.

A windy August with big waves along the coastline Credit: Beverley Senturk

Storm 'A for Antoni' brought strong winds and heavy rain on 5th August and some further flooding in parts of the region, around Whitby and Scarborough

August funnel cloud over Ilkley from Bailden Moor Credit: John Ramsden

Storm Betty arrived on the 18th into the 19th and brought further strong winds and heavy rain.

Stormy skies over Donna Nook, Lincolnshire Credit: Marco Lawless

SEPTEMBER

We had a heatwave for early September - temperatures 10 degrees above our average - the warmest on record. The thermometer topped 31.6ºC for us on the 9th.

The combination of high pressure and saharan dust in the atmosphere brought fantastic sunrise and sunsets.

September 5th, Sahara sunrise over Emley Moor Mast Credit: Sandie Nicholson

September 7th sunrise, misty start in York Credit: Kerrie Greenfield

Cooler nights after warmer days developed 'temperature inversions' - low cloud sitting in the vales and valleys - some amazing shots.

September 9th - Temperature inversion at Winnats Pass in the Peak District Credit: Shaun Woodward

Once more...t he breakdown of this heatwave brought heavy thunderstorms.

Thundery breakdown, second week in September, Hornsea Credit: Ken Henderson

..which included the development of the ' Daddy of all thunderstorms' - an amazing Cumulonimbus Arcus cloud.

Cumulonimbus Arcus cloud over North Yorkshire Credit: Garry Hornby

Cumulonimbus Arcus cloud over River Welland, The Wash Credit: Ashley Holland

OCTOBER

Again - a very warm spell to start...but what followed in October will be remembered as the most significant weather event in our region and indeed the UK for the whole of 2023.

On a positive note, t he warm and wet weather brought plentiful seasonal fungi and a good pumpkin season in 2023.

Humberhead Peatlands, Hatfield Moors nr doncaster Credit: Kev Pointon

Pumpkin season 2023 Credit: Rose Habberley

Storm Babet arrived during 18-21st October, bringing persistent heavy rain and sustained winds - meaning big waves and impactful flooding to the region.

Storm Babet 19th October 2023 Credit: Trish Morris

Storm Babet 19th October 2023 2 Credit: Trish Morris

Storm Babet 20th October 2023, Bridlington Credit: Mike Barnard

NOVEMBER

On the 5th we had the most widespread 'active' aurora of the year, seen as far south as Cornwall.

November 5th over Scarborough Credit: Astrodog

November 5th, Northern Lights over Lincolnshire Credit: Andrew Greenwood

November 5th, Aurora Borealis over Ilkley Credit: Holly Rushton

And we also had a number of days with settled skies - where colder, drier air produced a more vivid and bolder blue.

Mid-November blue sky and strong bone-chilling wind Credit: Roy Briggs, Crowle

We also said goodbye to our Autumn season - one of the latest but most vivid in recent years.

Last days of Autumn, Woodhead Pass, Derbyshire Credit: Sandie Nicholson

DECEMBER

The year's weather conditions - warm and wet - brought a hearty supply of Rowan berries this year, enticing the waxwings from Russia and Canada in abundant numbers - the best display since 2016.

Waxwings and Rowan Credit: Bob Riach, Lincolnshire

A windy month. Gusts to 80mph on the morning of 21st, with some damage to homes and properties and a power outage.

A n almost warm run up to the 'big day' - the mildest Christmas Eve in 27 years. Sheffield reached over 15ºC (the average is about 7ºC). But in the stratosphere above the air was cold (minus 48 degrees) and a wonderful display of rare Nacreous clouds could be seen for a number of mornings and early evenings around the 21st.

Nacreous (Mother of Pearl) Clouds over Yorkshire Credit: Alfie Lidster

Nacreous clouds (Polar Stratospheric) over Lincolnshire Credit: Rob Savage

And a storm to end the year - Gerrit - very windy and wet for those heading to their Christmas destination this year.

As 2024 approached....a spectacular storm over West Yorkshire with fork lightning touching the ground in Leeds and Bradford.

Electric storm over Queensbury, Bradford 28th December Credit: Kelly Rae

December lightning over the Calder Valley Credit: Tracey Smith

I wonder what the New Year will bring......I can't wait to find out.....