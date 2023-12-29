A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two police officers were hit by a car while on duty.

At 11.30pm on Thursday, police received a report of an assault at a bar in Briggate, Leeds.

While the two officers were on their way to the incident, they were struck by a car near to the junction of Trevelyan Square and Commercial Court at about 11.50pm.

The officers, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital with their injuries. Both have since been discharged after treatment.

The driver, a 56-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and drink driving. He has been taken to hospital and is continuing to receive treatment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...