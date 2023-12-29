Man arrested for attempted murder after two police officers hit by car on duty in Leeds

The incident happened near to the junction of Trevelyan Square and Commercial Court.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two police officers were hit by a car while on duty. 

At 11.30pm on Thursday, police received a report of an assault at a bar in Briggate, Leeds

While the two officers were on their way to the incident, they were struck by a car near to the junction of Trevelyan Square and Commercial Court at about 11.50pm. 

The officers, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital with their injuries. Both have since been discharged after treatment. 

The driver, a 56-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and drink driving. He has been taken to hospital and is continuing to receive treatment. 

