Police have shut down a cannabis factory found inside a disused nightclub.Officers raided the old Urban Cherry club on Church Street in Mansfield, finding over 600 cannabis plants being grown. The electricity supply to factory had been diverted to bypass the meter - something Nottinghamshire Police have described as "extremely dangerous" for nearby properties. The plants were being grown in a 17-metre-long room upstairs in the building, which also had a makeshift living area with a bed in it.Investigations are ongoing into who was responsible for the setting up the facility.

