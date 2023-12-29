Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Matt Price went to meet the group who found the medal

A group of metal detectorists is trying to trace the family of a soldier awarded with a WW1 medal after it was found in a field.

It was found by a group called UK Metal Detecting Days in Haxey, near Doncaster.

"I think it was given out between 1914 and 1915," said Deb Law, one of the detectorists.

"For this to be lost in these fields and to be recovered, it definitely needs to get home."

After cleaning up the medal, the group was able to work out the name of the recipient.

"It belonged to a guy called William Roberts from the King's Own [Yorkshire Light Infantry]," said Ms Law.

"If [anyone] knows this guy, or is a relation, or has been in the regiment, or can find out more information for us, that would be incredible."

The group is working with Heritage Doncaster, which runs a museum dedicated to the King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry.

"We've done some preliminary research, no definite confirmations yet, but it's looking as if this may well have been a soldier from the Doncaster area, potentially from Denaby Main," said Lynsey Slater from the museum.

"Research will be ongoing, and any information people can give us we'd be interested to hear."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...