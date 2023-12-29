Tributes have been paid to three men who died after a 4x4 vehicle got into difficulty in the River Esk.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the river near Glaisdale on the North York Moors at 11:48am on the morning of Thursday 28 December alongside ambulance and fire service teams. Air support was also on the scene.

The vehicle was recovered from the river just after 3pm but the three men inside were found dead.

Tributes have been paid to Scott Thomas Daddy, from Hull, Leslie Forbes, from the East Yorkshire area, and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins (known as Patrick), from York by their families and friends.

Scott Thomas Daddy Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Scott, 28, has been described as "a loving son, brother, uncle and boyfriend. Always helping others, 4x4, green laning, scouting and outdoor activities, passionate Hull FC supporter and a big circle of friends.

"He was taken suddenly doing something he enjoyed, but too early. He had a big future ahead of him. He will always be missed by his loving family."

Leslie Forbes Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Leslie, who was 70-years-old, was "a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be sadly missed by his family and friends."

Kenneth Patrick Hibbins Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Patrick's family and friends said the 59-year-old "will be sadly missed by all his close friends and work colleagues."

The car was removed from the river on Friday 29 December by four other vehicles including two tractors.

A book of condolence has been left in St Thomas Church in Glaisdale for anyone who wishes to pay tribute to the three men.