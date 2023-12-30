People have been asked to evacuate their homes and main roads have been closed after a suspicious object was found in a property during a police search.

It follows an earlier warrant at a property on Natty Lane, Illingworth, on Thursday, 28 December.

A 100m cordon is in place. Main roads including Natty Lane and Keighley Road between Cobblestones Drive and Illingworth Road are closed. Diversions have been put in place on Keighley Road.

Nearby residents have been asked to evacuate their properties as a precaution while EOD deploy to the scene. An area is being set up at Illingworth Sports and Social Club on Keighley Road for residents.

Officers say there will be a visible police presence in the area to reassure the community.

Two people have been arrested from two addresses on suspicion of firearms offences and are currently in custody.