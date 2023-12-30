A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Chris Marriott, who was killed when a car ploughed into a crowd of people as he tried to assist a stranger.

The 46-year-old was walking in Sheffield with his family on 27 December, when he went to the aid of a woman he spotted lying unconscious in the street, police have said.

As Mr Marriott was providing first aid to the woman, a car collided with them both and others.

Officers said a call had been made reporting a violent disturbance on College Close, in the Burngreave area of the city. As the call was underway, a car collided with a group of people.

A 32-year-old woman remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Hassan Jhangur, 23, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, was arrested and has since been charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder.

During the three-minute long hearing, Hassan Jhangur was told he will appear again at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.

He stood in the dock with one women security guard, wearing a grey t-shirt, grey track-suit trousers and with a cast on his right lower arm.

He was remanded in custody at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 30 December.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

