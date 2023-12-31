A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to reports of a serious sexual assault in an alleyway off St Mary's Memorial Gardens, in Newark, at about 19:45 on Thursday.

The teenager remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Stuart Barson said: “The victim and her family have been informed of this development and continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.

“Although we have arrested a suspect, this remains an ongoing investigation and I would ask anyone with information who is yet to come forward to please do so now.

“While these types of incidents are thankfully rare, I appreciate this incident has caused concern in the local community. However, I would like to reassure residents that we do believe this was an isolated incident and would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.