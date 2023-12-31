Flood warnings are in place this evening with more rain to come into the New Year.

The Environment Agency says groundwater is still rising in some areas in Yorkshire and people are being urged to stay out of flood water.

The owner of Dumble Farm near Beverley, Fiona Wilson, says her livestock are cut off by the waters.

She said: "I think 1.34 metres is what we've reached now, and that's about 8cm higher than it has been before, it's like an ocean. We've got about 150 acres under water now.

"We flooded first of all in November, it went down a little bit, and in a few weeks it went up again and we've been under water for a few weeks now.

"It's getting more regular. We didn't flood last year, but six years out of the last seven, we have flooded.

Dumble Farm near Beverley Credit: Dumble Farm/ Steve Owen

"This length of time underwater will destroy the grassland, not much will survive, we are limited to what we can do."

In Stamford Bridge pumps have been deployed after the River Derwent rose by around 6 feet over the past four days.

Pumps have been deployed at Stamford Bridge Credit: ITV News

There are also high water levels further east at Frodingham, Hempholme, Wilfholme and Burshill.

There are various road closures throughout North Yorkshire, and people are being urged not to drive through flood water.

What to expect:

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Spray and floodi ng on roads probably making journey times longer

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

There are currently 8 flood warnings and 15 flood alerts in place for Yorkshire and the Humber.

