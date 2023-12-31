Police are appealing for information after a man in his 60s was left with serious injuries following an assault this morning.

Officers were called to reports of a serious assault on Harrowby Lane, Grantham, at around 9.15am this morning.

The man in his 60s was taken to hospital for treatment and has been discharged. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A 74-year-old man, who was walking a black dog, has been arrested on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody and will be questioned later.

