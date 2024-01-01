A family who run a holiday park in East Yorkshire which has been devastated by flooding say they are on the brink of losing everything as the water continues to rise.

Greengrass Park in Helpholme near Driffield has had to be evacuated after severe flooding caused waist-deep water in places.

Emma Jayne, 23, who manages the park along with her brother and fiancé, also lives on site and says her family home is just four inches away from being deluged.

She said the water had been building up steadily over the course of a month but criticised the Environment Agency for not doing enough to tackle the problem.

She said: "My dad is the owner, me and my fiancé and my brother manage it for him. We are nearly losing everything we own, our pub, our clubhouse and our reception office.

"We had to evacuate everyone the day before yesterday, in the morning. We are the only people who live on-site and we've not got anywhere else to go.

"We are staying in our home but we have got four inches until the water gets inside. We've been in contact with the Environment Agency multiple times but they have not helped. They are ringing us and we are saying, 'What are you going to do?'"

Buildings at Greengrass Park have been surrounded by floodwater - waist-high in places Credit: Hull Live/ MEN Media

The holiday park is located near to a a series of lakes and ponds about a mile from the River Hull.

Photos reveal deep water surrounding the buildings on the site, including the pub, reception and homes.

The Environment Agency said it was pumping water from the area and it was in regular contact with the owners of the site to discuss options for removing excess water.

A spokesperson said: "While we are working to pump as much water as we can, there are challenges with conditions in this location, and in order to effectively pump water away, we need water levels downstream to be lower.

"We will continue to work to maximise pumping at this location."

On Monday a flood warning remained in place for the Roam Drain and River Hull at Hempholme - meaning flooding was expected.

The Environment Agency said river levels in the area were expected to remain high and flooding of properties was expected to continue.

