Doncaster Pride will move to a bigger site in summer 2024 as the city becomes this year's UK Pride Host City.

The annual event to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Doncaster, which has been running since 2007, has been chosen by organisers of other Prides across the country to be the UK Pride this year.

Organisers have also announced it will be held on Town Fields, a change from the previous venue of Elmfield Park.

The event will take place on Saturday 20th August.

Chair of Doncaster Pride Jenny Dewsnap said: "There are around 260 volunteer run pride events like Doncaster in the UK. Every year one is selected to host the national event. It is voted on by other pride organisers, so we feel honoured that our peers selected Doncaster for 2024.

"It’s not necessarily about it just being bigger, its about showcasing what we do in Doncaster year in, year out, but with an extra bit of glitter and sparkle!"

Organisers are aiming to have someone from every Pride event across the UK represented in the annual parade which takes places during the event.

There are also plans for the city's first Youth Pride.

Jenny continued: "Its not only great for Doncaster Pride and the LGBTQ+ community, but it’s also great for Doncaster.

"The event will bring in masses of visitors to spend locally and to see our great city in a positive light."

