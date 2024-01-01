Detectives investigating the death of a teenage father-of-two who was shot and killed in Sheffield have arrested an eighth person.

Kevin Potuka, 19, died in hospital of a single gunshot wound after he was shot on Page Hall Road in Sheffield on Tuesday 12 December.

On Sunday 21 December a woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Her arrest brings the total number of people arrested in connection with the incident to eight.

Police responded to reports of the shooting on Page Hall Road at 12:38am on Tuesday, 12 December. Credit: ITV News

Six Sheffield men - aged 21, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 41 - who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.

A 20-year-old woman who was arrested earlier this week has also been released on bail.

South Yorkshire Police say they are still appealing for witnesses to the incident - urging people to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.

