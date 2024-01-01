A crowdfunder set up to help the family of a man who was killed while he was trying to help an injured stranger has raised more than seven times its initial target.

Chris Marriott, 46, was hit by a car in Burngreave in Sheffield on 27 December while he was giving first aid to a woman who was lying unconscious in the street.

The father-of-two had been walking by with his family when he came to the woman's aid.

The car hit Chris and a number of others - he died at the scene and a 32-year-old woman remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Now a GoFundMe page, set up to help financially support his family, has raised over £36,000.

The description says: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and their two boys at this so so difficult time and we would like to remove any financial concerns they may have.

"Therefore any donation small or large will be passed in its entirety to Chris’s lovely family."

An officer at the scene of the incident in Burngreave, Sheffield Credit: Dave Higgens/PA

More than one thousand donations have been made to the fundraiser since it was set up three days ago.

A statement from the family said they were "overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support being shown for Chris, and appreciate every comment and donation."

It continued: "Chris would be amazed (and no doubt embarrassed) at the attention his actions have generated, but would also loved to have seen how friends, neighbours and complete strangers have come together to show support for his family and help financially. Thank you so much."

Hassan Jhangur, 23, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Saturday charged with the murder of Chris Marriott.

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.

