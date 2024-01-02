One of Bradford's well-known landmarks could play a part in a campaign to boost the peregrine falcon population.

The Bradford Peregrine Trail Project aims to add a nest box near the top of the chimney at the Victorian Lister Mill, which was built in 1873 and standing at 249 feet tall.

Plans also include installing a CCTV camera so residents can watch any nesting falcons to help connect them with "hidden wildlife on their doorstep" and to make urban areas "more hospitable" for the birds of prey.

Those behind it say similar works and resulting success has been achieved locally at the University of Leeds and Wakefield Cathedral.

It's backed by big names including naturalist Chris Packham, Natural England, the RSPB and the Bradford City of Culture Team.

The planning application claims some peregrine falcons may have already marked part of the chimney - modelled on the Campanile in Venice - as part of their territory, meaning it could be an excellent breeding ground for the birds.

Campaigners say The Bradford Peregrine Trail Project would help people in Bradford connect with wildlife on their doorstep. Credit: PA

Peregrine falcons populations had been in decline in the UK since the 1960s, although the species has recently bounced back.

It is also the world's fastest recorded animal, reaching top speeds of 320 kilometres-per-hour.

The application reads: "We are living at a crucial time in the life of this planet as we are in the midst of a climate and biodiversity crisis.

"We urgently need to engage more people in the care of our natural world. Connection with wildlife has also been proven to have a dramatic and positive impact on mental health.

"By helping our precious Peregrine Falcons we will generate many opportunities to also help and enrich the lives of the citizens of Bradford."

Conservation Officers have said the plans are "promising" but added that precautions should be taken to make sure the nesting plans woulds not damage the chimney.

A decision on the application is expected later this month.

