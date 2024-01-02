A man has died after being hit by a lorry on the M18 in South Yorkshire.

Police were called at 6.41am on Tuesday after reports of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian at on the northbound side of the motorway at junction two near Doncaster.South Yorkshire Police said the man, in his 30s, died at the scene. His family have been informed.The driver stopped at the scene and is helping officers police.The motorway was closed but has since reopened.Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information which may assist, is asked to report it to police on 101 quoting incident number 132 of 2 January.

