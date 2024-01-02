Three men have been arrested after a woman was critically injured when she was hit by a car on Christmas morning.The woman, in her fifties, was at the junction of Gattison Lane and Central Drive in the New Rossington area of Doncaster when the collision happened at 11.38am on 25 December.

A 17-year-old man and two 20-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop. All three have been bailed pending further enquiries. South Yorkshire Police referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incident, as the vehicle allegedly failed to stop for officers.

An IOPC spokesperson said: "We carefully assessed the available information, including footage that showed the police vehicle was not behind the car at the time of the collision.

"We did not identify any concerns with the manner of police driving, or the decision to pursue the car, and so determined no further investigation was required at this time."

