Two people have been charged with explosives offences after homes were evacuated following a bomb scare.

Residents were told to leave their homes and army bomb disposal officers were called after police found a suspicious object during a search at a property on Natty Lane, Illingworth, near Halifax, on Thursday, 28 December.

The object was later destroyed in a controlled explosion.

Forty-six-year-old Paul Bruveris, from Luddendenfoot, and 37-year-old Rochelle Morrisson, from Illingworth, have been charged with offences under the Explosive Substances Act. Both appeared were remanded in custody after appearing at Leeds Magistrates Court.

