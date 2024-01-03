Play Brightcove video

Video report by Katie Oscroft

More than 60 elderly residents have had to be moved and 90 staff are facing redundancy after crumbling concrete was found in a care home roof.

Nuns who run Mount St Joseph's Catholic care home in Headingley, Leeds, say they were lucky to escape a "terrible catastrophe" after the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

Metal supports are currently keeping the building stable, but the 62 residents will have to find new accommodation before it is demolished.The Little Sisters of the Poor - the order of nuns who run the care home - say rehoming and repair work has so far cost £200,000.

A spokeswoman said: " We thank the Lord for having protected us from what could have been a terrible catastrophe. Our focus so far has been on keeping residents and staff safe and families fully informed.

"We are working with each family and with Leeds City Council to get the best solutions.

"Some residents with no family, including one person aged 105 and another in her late nineties, have now been found places at two of our other care homes."The care home , which houses elderly people with limited financial means, was built in 1971.

Many schools and public and civic buildings built during the same period contain Raac, which has a limited lifespan.

Residents like 94-year-old Margaret Royston say the discovery of RAAC in the care home roof has made her anxious. Credit: ITV News

Resident Margaret Royston said: "It's our home and you feel safe, you see, and secure. And all that's gone."

She also described the psychological impact of finding out she was living under a roof which could collapse.She said: "You go to bed and it's going round and round in your head. You're wondering what's going to become of you."

Care home manager Sister Kathleen said: "We didn't think for a minute it'd [RAAC] have the consequences it has. I thought that something would be able to be done about it."We would have a dream to rebuild but we'd have to find a few millionaires to help us to do that."Speaking about the job losses, Jo Waterhouse, HR team leader at Mount St Joseph's, said: "It's not just a job here. People come here because they really care and to see them out of work is really upsetting but we'll do everything we can as an organisation to help them."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.