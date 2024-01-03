A teenager who left a taxi driver in a coma after a crash was using social media on his phone just seconds before the collision.Connor Brian, now 20, crashed into a taxi being driven by Andrew Clark on Wakefield Road, Denby Dale, near Huddersfield, on 24 September 2022. Leeds Crown Court heard Brian had opened Snapchat at 12.14am. The collision happened at 12.15am.

The crash left Mr Clark with life threatening injuries. He underwent emergency surgery and was put in an induced coma.He remained in hospital for three weeks and said he suffered hallucinations in which he believed he had died. Mr Clark's wife said he has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since his release.The court heard Brian had been at the Denby Dale Working Men's Club until midnight when he left with a number of passengers. Despite pleas from one passenger to slow down, Brian continued driving well over the speed limit as well as overtaking several vehicles. One witness estimated that Brian was driving at 80 to 90mph.Analysis of his phone showed Snapchat was open on the device while the car was moving, shortly before the crash. He had opened two images while he was driving and a video was sent to Brian, which he watched. Brian called 999 and remained at the scene following the accident. Police breathalyser tests showed he was under the legal limit for alcohol. In a statement Mr Clark said he struggled to sleep after the incident. He added: "When I did start dropping off I had flashbacks of the car crash. My home felt different and I felt anxious, overwhelmed and claustrophobic."Brian was jailed for 30 months and disqualified from driving for four years and three months after admitting causing injury by dangerous driving.