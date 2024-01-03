Police say they have stepped up patrols after two men were stabbed in a fight at Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

Officers were called at 6.23pm on Tuesday after two groups of men were seen confronting each other at the Sheffield centre.

Two men, both aged 19, were taken to hospital. One had suffered a minor injury and has been discharged.

The other suffered a serious injury and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Two men, aged 24 and 20, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

A cordon was put in place inside the shopping centre in the immediate aftermath of the altercation but has since been removed.

Sgt Clare Coe, of Meadowhall Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We want to assure the public that we are taking this incident incredibly seriously.

"No one expects to encounter this kind of violence while out shopping and we simply will not tolerate knife crime anywhere in our communities.

"We are reviewing CCTV footage, speaking to witnesses and working in conjunction with our partners at Meadowhall to progress enquiries.

"Officers will be out and about over the course of today and tomorrow conducting additional patrols in the centre and I would urge any shoppers or workers to speak to them about any concerns or queries they have.”