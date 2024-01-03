Dozens of properties have been flooded across Lincolnshire in the wake of Storm Henk.

The Lincolnshire Resilience Forum (LRF), which is responsible for responding to emergencies, said 54 homes were reported to have flooded inside.

Another 78 had been hit by flooding to gardens, sheds and outbuildings.

A spokesperson said: "This has been mainly in the south of the county, around the Bourne to Sleaford area, with some other sporadic areas of flooding around the county."

Greatford crossing was left underwater.

Residents in the village of Greatford, near Bourne, reported that the high street was under water.

The LRF said it was monitoring water levels, especially at Torksey Lock, Shuttleworth House, and the South Forty Foot Drain

The spokesperson said: "People are still advised to remain vigilant and be aware of what actions to take to protect their home and properties against flooding."

