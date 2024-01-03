Two men are in hospital after reports of a stabbing at a shopping centre.

A cordon remains in place inside Meadowhall in Sheffield as police continue their enquiries.

The victims aged 19 and 20 are currently in hospital receiving treatment.

Two men aged 24 and 20 have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are currently at the scene in Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield following reports of a stabbing.

"Two men aged 19 and 20 have been taken to hospital where they are currently receiving treatment. Two men aged 24 and 20 have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault."

