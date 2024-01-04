Around £50,000 worth of stock has been stolen from a Mamas & Papas warehouse in Huddersfield.

The burglary happened in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, 17 December, at the warehouse on Colne Bridge Road.

Police said the goods were taken from both the warehouse and a nearby trailer.

Mamas & Papas supplies prams, pushchairs, baby products, furniture and maternity wear.

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity to come forward.

