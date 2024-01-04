Tributes have been paid following the death of an "endearing young soldier" who played for the British Army's rugby league team.Fijian Pte Josateki Kautani Matasere, who served with The Royal Yorkshire Regiment, died last month.Known as "Teki", Pte Matasere joined the British Army in March 2021 and was a key part of the Army Rugby League setup. Lt Col Richard Glover, chairman of Army Rugby League, described him as a "tremendous talent".He said: "In just two seasons he saw success with The Yorkshire Regiment, became a champion with the Infantry, represented the Army and delivered scintillating and memorable performances."Incredibly loyal and generous, a friend to all with a smile to brighten any day. [It was] a joy to hear him laugh, sing and celebrate. A light has gone out in the world, we shall miss him enormously."

Pte Matasere joined the British Army in March 2021. Credit: The Royal Yorkshire Regiment

Lt Col Mike Wade-Smith, Commanding Officer of the Second Battalion of The Royal Yorkshire Regiment, said: "Pte Matasere could light up a room and bring warmth to the coldest of exercises with his contagious smile. "Further he could electrify a game of rugby with his fast hands and feet. An earnest and endearing young soldier with huge promise."Our thoughts and prayers remain with his wife, daughter, family and friends."

Pte Matasere served with Alma Company, Second Battalion in Cyprus on training exercise Cerberus in Germany.He had also trained as a sniper.No further details have been given about Pte Matasere's death.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.